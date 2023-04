The NBA has announced that Oklahoma City Thunder’s Jalen Williams and Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero are Rookie of the Month award winners for games played in March and April.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard-forward Jalen Williams and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in March and April. pic.twitter.com/t4OanqYMf1 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 11, 2023