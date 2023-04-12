Home World Serbian open Banjaluka tennis court construction | Info
World

by admin
The new complex was built in Banja Luka for the Serbian Open tennis tournament in the ATP 250 category, which will be held for the first time in Banja Luka from April 17 to 23, 2023.

Source: MONDO

The central part of the complex is occupied by a new tennis court with stands that can accommodate around 5,000 fans.

It was built in record time, and the city is doing the work Banja Luka and the Government of the Republic of Srpska invested about 30 million KM.

Look at what has been built near “Mladen Stojanović” Park.


Tennis complex for the Serbian Open
Source: YouTube/Mondo BiH

All news about the tournament in which the best tennis player in the world will participate Novak Djokovic read on World.

(World)

