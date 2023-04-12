The new complex was built in Banja Luka for the Serbian Open tennis tournament in the ATP 250 category, which will be held for the first time in Banja Luka from April 17 to 23, 2023.

The central part of the complex is occupied by a new tennis court with stands that can accommodate around 5,000 fans.

It was built in record time, and the city is doing the work Banja Luka and the Government of the Republic of Srpska invested about 30 million KM.

All news about the tournament in which the best tennis player in the world will participate Novak Djokovic read on World.

