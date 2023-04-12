Financial education at school, the choice of government

The Competitiveness bill was approved today by the Council of Ministers which, among other things, introduces financial education as a compulsory subject in schools, as part of civic education. “The government wants to broaden the notions of civic education to also include financial matters, just as I requested since the last legislature with a specific bill – declares Forza Italia senator Dario Damiani, group leader in the commission Balance – I am therefore very satisfied with the government initiative, which recognizes the importance of providing financial skills to all students, informing them from a very young age of the opportunities and risks of managing their own economic resources. Our boys suffer from a gap in economic and financial matters compared to European peers that needs to be filled and school education will be the crucial support in this important task”. Subscribe to the newsletter

