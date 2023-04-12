Home Business Financial education at school. Damiani (FI): “Great satisfaction”
Business

Financial education at school. Damiani (FI): “Great satisfaction”

by admin
Financial education at school. Damiani (FI): “Great satisfaction”

Financial education at school, the choice of government

The Competitiveness bill was approved today by the Council of Ministers which, among other things, introduces financial education as a compulsory subject in schools, as part of civic education. “The government wants to broaden the notions of civic education to also include financial matters, just as I requested since the last legislature with a specific bill – declares Forza Italia senator Dario Damiani, group leader in the commission Balance – I am therefore very satisfied with the government initiative, which recognizes the importance of providing financial skills to all students, informing them from a very young age of the opportunities and risks of managing their own economic resources. Our boys suffer from a gap in economic and financial matters compared to European peers that needs to be filled and school education will be the crucial support in this important task”. Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  CIMC Group: Net profit in 2021 will increase by 24.59% year-on-year, and it is planned to transfer 10 to 5 distributions at 6.9 yuan_ Securities Times Network

You may also like

Credit Suisse special session: What brings higher equity?

Yellen: ‘Global economy has improved’

Gas consumption in Berlin and Brandenburg fell by...

IMF, for Italy two years of GDP below...

EU lags behind in wind power expansion

Piazza Affari closes back close to the maximum....

Renzi and Calenda? All scene: money at the...

Natural gas: German households consume 21 percent less...

Energy – Trittin rejects demand for nuclear power...

Silvestri case, “Meloni asked the Fdi deputy for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy