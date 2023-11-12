NBA, several teams are monitoring the Bulls’ moves

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, several NBA franchises are monitoring the situation of the Chicago Bulls with the belief that the Front Office will sooner or later decide to dismantle the current group and rebuild.

Among the players who could end up on the market are DeMar DeRozan – whose contract expires at the end of the season – and Zach LaVine – his agreement includes over 178 million dollars until 2026/27 -, but also potentially interesting role players for the contenders like Alex Caruso, Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig.

Below is the complete roster of the ‘bulls’, currently third to last in the East with 3 wins in 9 games:

Share this: Facebook

X

