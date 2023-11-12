Home » NBA, several teams are monitoring the Bulls’ moves
Sports

NBA, several teams are monitoring the Bulls’ moves

by admin
NBA, several teams are monitoring the Bulls’ moves

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, several NBA franchises are monitoring the situation of the Chicago Bulls with the belief that the Front Office will sooner or later decide to dismantle the current group and rebuild.

Among the players who could end up on the market are DeMar DeRozan – whose contract expires at the end of the season – and Zach LaVine – his agreement includes over 178 million dollars until 2026/27 -, but also potentially interesting role players for the contenders like Alex Caruso, Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig.

Below is the complete roster of the ‘bulls’, currently third to last in the East with 3 wins in 9 games:

See also  The feast of Eroica Montalcino: the bicycle grows as a driving force for the territory

You may also like

Barcelona vs. Celta live televised: on which channel...

Former NBA player Scot Pollard successfully underwent heart...

Rosina Schneider starts at Hallen-DM in Leipzig

UEFA ranking, where are the hopes of 5th...

Biathlon World Cup: Doll leads the German men’s...

Brentford vs Liverpool lineups, confirmed lineups for the...

MARQUES JOHNSON, THE MJ OF MILWAUKEE – SportHistoria

Crisis at FC Bayern: Tuchel calls for a...

Kansas City wins the Super Bowl and Taylor...

Sporting Lisbon shows the Young Boys their limits

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy