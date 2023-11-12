Important hotel in Cali is recovered with Valle INN Civismo

With the support of Valle INN Civismo, the Government of Valle promoted the recovery of the emblematic La Luna hotel in Cali, which was caught in flames during the social outbreak.

There were 43 years of history, of efforts and achievements, consumed by fire in the midst of the social outbreak.

A dramatic outcome for the emblematic La Luna hotel, which today is reborn from the ashes to continue serving visitors who come to Cali and continue paying tribute to man’s first trip to the moon.

Gonzalo Vallejo, Valle INN Civismo beneficiary and legal representative of the La Luna hotel in Cali stated that “during the social outbreak we had 28 employees, after that situation we had to close the facilities and gradually open them, until today we have half of them” .

Vallejo stated that “with these inputs that have been given to us we can now strengthen the marketing work and our image and the idea is to once again have the same number of employees.”

The legal representative stated that “through the fund they favored us with $50 million represented in a main entrance door, the switch, six parasols, refrigerators for the rooms, a staircase, a pressure washer and two video beams.”

As he explained, “this helps us to reactivate the business, it also helps us to trust our institutions, we do not feel alone since after difficult situations we are left to ourselves, so with these incentives we are encouraged to believe in the institution now.” continue with entrepreneurial projects to generate more employment.”

The Hotel La Luna caught fire during the clashes that occurred between the so-called first line and Esmad, in the La Luna sector.

The fire at the hotel, considered one of the most traditional in Cali, generated rejection among the community.

Beneficiaries

Like Gonzalo Vallejo, there have been more than 16 thousand entrepreneurs who, through more than 20 economic strengthening funds with a differential approach, have been able to strengthen their ventures, recover their income and provide new opportunities to more Valle del Cauca residents.

It should be noted that 110 microbusiness owners and entrepreneurs from the department affected by vandalism during the social outbreak highlighted the incentives worth one billion pesos from Valle INN Civismo.

Pedro Andrés Bravo, Secretary of Development and Competitiveness of Valle, stated that “we are not going to give up on this work for the economy of the department, so that jobs continue to advance.”

You may be interested: This was the horrible night that Cali experienced this May 3

Comments

Share this: Facebook

X

