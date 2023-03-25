highlights nba

Embiid 46 ma vince Golden State, successo Lakers

Golden State overturns the match in the final and wins the challenge against an MVP-formed Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis (37 points) leads the Lakers against OKC and the yellow-purples climb into the play-in area, Dallas collapses by surprise at home against Charlotte and is currently out of the playoff zone. Milwaukee walks in Salt Lake City and renders Simone Fontecchio’s 26 points useless (new high in the season). Sacramento beats Phoenix, Boston beats Indiana, wins for Memphis, Washington, Toronto and Chicago

UTAH JAZZ-MILWAUKEE BUCKS 116-144 | All too easy for the Bucks’ offense in a match dominated for 48 minutes and finished without difficulty by Milwaukee away thanks to Grayson Allen’s 25 points (season high).alongside which Giannis Antetokounmpo limits himself to the bare minimum – 24 points and 11 assists in 25 minutes on 10/13 shooting – leading a quintet all in double figures. The guests shoot as a team with 55.6% overall and hold on to first place in the East

Starting in the quintet for the third time in his career in the NBA, Simone Fontecchio replies presently even in a tough game like the one against the Bucks – author of 26 points in 25 minutes with 9/16 shooting and 4/7 from long range; the maximum recorded this season, renewing the record of 23 points set in Miami less than two weeks ago. The blue one is a talent capable of exploiting every single opportunity that has been granted to him See also Women's Football VS Korea Prospect: Can the opponent want revenge for the sonorous roses to vent for the men's football? _China Women's Football_Match_Korea Team