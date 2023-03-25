Home Sports NBA, Simone Fontecchio scores 26 points against the Milwaukee Bucks. VIDEO
by admin
Embiid 46 ma vince Golden State, successo Lakers

Golden State overturns the match in the final and wins the challenge against an MVP-formed Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis (37 points) leads the Lakers against OKC and the yellow-purples climb into the play-in area, Dallas collapses by surprise at home against Charlotte and is currently out of the playoff zone. Milwaukee walks in Salt Lake City and renders Simone Fontecchio’s 26 points useless (new high in the season). Sacramento beats Phoenix, Boston beats Indiana, wins for Memphis, Washington, Toronto and Chicago

UTAH JAZZ-MILWAUKEE BUCKS 116-144 | All too easy for the Bucks’ offense in a match dominated for 48 minutes and finished without difficulty by Milwaukee away thanks to Grayson Allen’s 25 points (season high).alongside which Giannis Antetokounmpo limits himself to the bare minimum – 24 points and 11 assists in 25 minutes on 10/13 shooting – leading a quintet all in double figures. The guests shoot as a team with 55.6% overall and hold on to first place in the East

Starting in the quintet for the third time in his career in the NBA, Simone Fontecchio replies presently even in a tough game like the one against the Bucks – author of 26 points in 25 minutes with 9/16 shooting and 4/7 from long range; the maximum recorded this season, renewing the record of 23 points set in Miami less than two weeks ago. The blue one is a talent capable of exploiting every single opportunity that has been granted to him

BOSTON CELTICS-INDIANA PACERS 120-95 | Fourth victory in the last five games for the Celtics who get rid of the Pacers without great effort, who collapsed in the second half against a much stronger and better equipped opponent. The 20 points each signed by Tyrese Haliburton are not enough for Indiana (with six rebounds and nine assists) e da Myles Turner (who collects six rebounds and shoots 9/13 from the field). The guests thus remain two and a half games away from the tenth and last place to access the play-in

