Beijing News reported on November 4th, the NBA team Brooklyn Nets issued a statement, because Irving has not clarified and apologized for the previous “anti-Semitic incident”, which is not in line with the team’s values, “We do not think Irving is currently suitable for With any connection to the Brooklyn Nets, we have determined that Irving will be suspended without pay until he completes a series of objective remedies.” The statement said that Irving’s suspension will not be less than five games.

The Nets’ next 5 opponents are: Wizards, Hornets, Mavericks, Knicks, Clippers.

Editor Wang Chunqiu