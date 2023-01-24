Full party for the Magic. They beat Boston, the team with the best NBA record, for the third time this season, interrupting their streak of 9 consecutive victories and finding Jonathan Isaac, the winger out of action since August 2, 2020, when he broke the cruciate ligament of his left knee in the bubble by Walt Disney. He returns after fearing an early career end and scores 10 points in 10 minutes, for Orlando (18-29) it could be an important recovery in perspective. Paolo Banchero scores 23 points, pulls down 5 rebounds, enjoys the compliments of Tatum who defines him “Probable freshman of the year, who improves every month”. The Celtics (35-13), who were without bruised Smart and Robert Williams, committed 18 turnovers and failed to even reach 100 points scored this time.