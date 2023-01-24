Home Sports Nba: the games of the night, Banchero stops the Celtics
Full party for the Magic. They beat Boston, the team with the best NBA record, for the third time this season, interrupting their streak of 9 consecutive victories and finding Jonathan Isaac, the winger out of action since August 2, 2020, when he broke the cruciate ligament of his left knee in the bubble by Walt Disney. He returns after fearing an early career end and scores 10 points in 10 minutes, for Orlando (18-29) it could be an important recovery in perspective. Paolo Banchero scores 23 points, pulls down 5 rebounds, enjoys the compliments of Tatum who defines him “Probable freshman of the year, who improves every month”. The Celtics (35-13), who were without bruised Smart and Robert Williams, committed 18 turnovers and failed to even reach 100 points scored this time.

Orlando: Banchero 23 (4/8, 3/5, 6/9 tl), Carter 21, Anthony 18. Rebounds: Carter 11. Assists: F. Wagner 6.

Boston: Tatum/Brown 26, Houser 13. Rimbalzi: Tatum 6. Assist: Tatum 7.

