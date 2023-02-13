





In a quintet all in double figures, Jayson Tatum not only does he not work overtime, but he indulges in an evening without great aim at shooting: 16 points on 3/16 from the field and 1/8 from the arc, with seven rebounds and three assists. The others will take care of the bulk for once: 23 points from Derrick White seasoned with 10 assists and 20 points from Sam Hauser – in the quintet due to the many absences – while Al Horford lights up in the finale when it matters most, finishing with 16 points and 4/7 from long range (three of which are crucial to win in the last period)