The rancher Óscar Mauricio Caicedo and his 5-year-old son have been missing for nearly 36 hours after leaving the municipality of Codazzi, Cesar in their vehicle last Friday.

The rancher left in his white Tucson truck on the road that leads to the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico, and since then they have not heard from them.

According to those close to the case, the family has tried to call the farmer’s cell phone, but it goes off.

Apparently, the only thing they know about the location of the vehicle is that it was located a few kilometers from the municipalities of Becerril and La Jagua de Ibirico.

The National Police and the relatives are in the search procedure.