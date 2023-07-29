Home » NBA “warns” Lillard and agent about Miami comments
NBA “warns” Lillard and agent about Miami comments

NBA “warns” Lillard and agent about Miami comments

The Damian Lillard affair sees a new page added, that of an intervention by the NBA. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the league has sent a memo to the 30 franchises indicating that comments — such as those reportedly by Lillard and agent Aaron Goodwin — about wanting to play only in Miami and being wary of other teams from making a decision. offer to the Portland Trail Blazers could be subject to disciplinary action.

The NBA said it spoke to Lillard and Goodwin who denied those reports, arguing that not all franchises questioned have confirmed the claims of the Blazers star and his agent.

