Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers are the players of the week for the Western and Eastern Conference in the NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 3 of the 2023-24 season (Nov. 6-12). pic.twitter.com/poYxgQBl9k — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 13, 2023

