Israeli-American woman kidnapped in Iraq appears in a video – Corriere TV

Elizabeth Zorkova is held hostage and, in her speech, admitted to working for the Mossad and the CIA

Iraqi TV Al-rabiaa published a video of this Israeli-American woman, Elizabeth Zorkova. She was kidnapped in Iraq and in the footage she speaks in Hebrew, with Arabic subtitles. The hostage, in her extorted speech, admits to being an agent of the Israeli and American secret services (the Mossad and the CIA) and to have worked for them in Syria and Iraq, with orders to bring chaos and disorder to the country Middle Eastern and foment an inter-Shiite war in the capital Baghdad. DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE (Lapresse)

November 13, 2023 – Updated November 13, 2023, 11:14 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

