New Study Reveals the Health Benefits of Swapping Sitting for Activity

Sitting too long can lead to early death, says study

By

CNN

If you spend a lot of time sitting, you could be putting yourself at risk of premature death, according to a study led by the ProPASS consortium, a multinational research effort. The study suggests that too much sitting is linked to chronic diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, among others.

Conversely, the solution to this might be easier than you think; get up and move. New analysis shows that the most impactful changes for weight loss come from moderate to vigorous physical activities, such as brisk walking, running, cycling, and swimming.

Dr. Andrew Freeman, a cardiologist at National Jewish Health in Denver, points out that sleep can be beneficial. In fact, the study found that swapping 30 minutes of sitting for 30 minutes of sleep each day reduced body mass by nearly 1 pound and reduced about two-thirds of an inch from the waist.

But you don’t have to engage in high-intensity activity all the time. The study also suggests that people who replaced 30 minutes of a sedentary lifestyle with an equal amount of time standing or doing light activities, such as walking, also saw significant benefits in terms of weight loss and reduction in waist circumference.

So whether it’s standing, light activity, moderate exercise, or adequate sleep, all forms of movement can have a significant impact on heart health.

Experts emphasize that finding ways to move that, perhaps, break up the work day is a priority. Incorporating “activity snacks,” like incorporating activity into your day by getting up every hour for a short burst of exercise, is more important than you may realize.

Additionally, if you find yourself in a workplace where walking around isn’t exactly embraced, try incorporating tiny bouts of movement, such as sitting and standing exercises, or simply having a three-minute dance party to your favorite song.