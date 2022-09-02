Home Sports Negative Arsenal Gerrard again on the crisis of dismissal: of course afraid! | Goal.com China
Early this morning, Beijing time, Aston Villa lost 1-2 to Arsenal, their fourth defeat of the season. Jesus broke the deadlock for the Gunners close to half-time, while Villa were levelled by Douglas Luiz. However, Martinelli’s goal finally helped the Gunners have the last laugh in a game where the advantage was clear.

In an interview with BT Sports, Gerrard was asked about the position and said: “Of course I’m worried. I’m very honest and I blame myself. If I stand here and say I’m not worried about the position, I think You’ll look at me like an alien.”

The defeat at the Emirates Stadium was Aston Villa’s fourth Premier League defeat of the season, having just played five rounds of the Premier League this season. This summer, Gerrard has received unprecedented support from the club, and if the record remains dismal, perhaps he will be the next Premier League manager to be forced out.

The next game is crucial for Gerrard, but his opponent is the mighty Manchester City.

Getty Images
Aston Villa Arsenal 2022-23Getty Images

Steven Gerrard Aston Villa 2022-23Getty Images

