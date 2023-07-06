Negotiating the Salary: The Challenge of Hiring Juan Carlos Osorio as the Coach of the Honduran National Team

Title: Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio Emerges as Top Candidate for Honduran National Team Coaching Position

Date: July 6, 2023

After the departure of Diego Vázquez as coach of the Honduran National Team, the country’s football association, Fenafuth, is actively searching for a new strategist. Reports suggest that the Colombian coach, Juan Carlos Osorio, is the leading candidate for the position. Osorio, who has past experience leading the Mexican national team in Concacaf, is highly favored by the Honduran National Football Federation.

The main question now is whether it is financially feasible for Osorio to sign with Honduras. Currently managing Zamalek in the Egyptian first division, Osorio’s salary is known to be quite substantial. The Honduran Federation is well-aware of this and the coach’s high salary demands.

According to previous reports, Juan Carlos Osorio earned $1.2 million per year as the coach of the Mexican national team. This amounts to $100,000 per month. The Honduran National Team has never paid such a high salary in the past, with the highest paid coach being Jorge Luis Pinto, who earned $50,000 per month during his tenure.

If the Honduran Federation were to consider offering a salary similar to Pinto’s, Juan Carlos Osorio would have to accept a significant pay cut. It is clear that a salary of $100,000 per month is beyond the reach of Honduran football.

Previous coaches of the Honduran National Team, such as Fabián Coito and Hernán Darío Gómez, earned salaries ranging from $18,000 to $35,000 per month. Reinaldo Rueda and Luis Suárez, who led Honduras to previous World Cups, had salaries estimated to be in the range of $180,000 to $380,000 per year, respectively.

While Osorio remains the frontrunner for the coaching position, the Argentine Pedro Troglio, currently the coach of Olimpia, is seen as a more realistic option if Fenafuth cannot meet Osorio’s salary demands. Other candidates in contention include Reinaldo Rueda and Troglio.

The Honduran National Football Federation will see if they are able to reach an agreement with Juan Carlos Osorio. If not, they may have to turn to alternative options to lead the Honduran National Team into the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

