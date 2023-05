Lukas Nemecz made the cut with a brilliant second round at the World Tour tournament in Antwerp, Belgium. After a meager 73 at the start, the Styrian put a 66 on the green of the Rinkven International Golf Club on Friday.

Nemecz played six birdies on a bogey and moved up 77 places to 40th with a total of three under par. The Swede Simon Forsström is still in the lead (eleven under par).