Home » Economy: Salzgitter steel group continues to demand industrial electricity prices
News

Economy: Salzgitter steel group continues to demand industrial electricity prices

by admin
Economy: Salzgitter steel group continues to demand industrial electricity prices
Salzgitter (German news agency) – The CEO of Germany’s second largest steel group, Salzgitter, Gunnar Groebler, is in favor of an industrial electricity price of 40 to 60 euros per megawatt hour. He is critical of permanent subsidies because they prevent innovation, but consider them appropriate at the moment, he told the “Welt am Sonntag”.

“But in a phase like this, i.e. in the middle of an industrial transformation in which the industry is extremely vulnerable, I think it’s right to rely on such an instrument for a limited period of time,” says Groebler. This creates fair competitive conditions that are crucial for the future of the steel industry in Germany. Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) recently proposed an industrial electricity price of 60 euros per megawatt hour.

See also  White arms, spears and cell phones are seized after a search carried out in the San Pedro prison

You may also like

Families affected by the winter season received aid...

Katarine Rosalie: An Epic of Color Revolutions and...

Why did Mábel Lara decide to be a...

An unlikely scenario, but one that would have...

More than 20 injured after a footbridge fell...

Recommendations for Mother’s Day in Cesar

15 million euros hidden in the garden: Italian...

Municipality Week in Yumbo

Gewoba and Brebau are building 1,000 apartments in...

Salvadorans close participation in the Surf City ISA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy