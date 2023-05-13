Economy: Salzgitter steel group continues to demand industrial electricity prices

Salzgitter (German news agency) – The CEO of Germany’s second largest steel group, Salzgitter, Gunnar Groebler, is in favor of an industrial electricity price of 40 to 60 euros per megawatt hour. He is critical of permanent subsidies because they prevent innovation, but consider them appropriate at the moment, he told the “Welt am Sonntag”.

“But in a phase like this, i.e. in the middle of an industrial transformation in which the industry is extremely vulnerable, I think it’s right to rely on such an instrument for a limited period of time,” says Groebler. This creates fair competitive conditions that are crucial for the future of the steel industry in Germany. Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) recently proposed an industrial electricity price of 60 euros per megawatt hour.