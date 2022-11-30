It ends 2-0, one goal in each half and no problem for the Orange against the hosts who showed the usual technical limitations

Trotting through the desert, Holland takes the tournament and earns an affordable eighth, presumably with the United States or Iran. Qatar sadly comes out of its World Cup without winning a point, but on the other hand this is the quality despite the young people hired from all over the world to raise them. As their coach, the Spanish Sanchez said, it should be taken as an experience. Even against them, the Orange they don’t bang that much: there was no need. Four shots on goal, two goals and a cross from Berghuis, who would have also scored but the referee disallowed due to a previous hand from Gakpo. Here, Gakpo. He punches in once again and takes the lead in the top scorer standings, alongside the Martian Mbappè and the timeless Enner Valencia.

SOLITO GAKPO — A quiet game. For the occasion, Van Gaal changed one of the central midfielders for the third time: after Berghuis and Koopmeiners, here is the other son of Gasp, De Roon. And Depay for the first time owner. That’s all, as we announced, the turnover. Holland, if possible, starts with a slower pace than usual. He takes the game at the pace of the caravans of nomads towards the oases. The elementary Qatar, however at least well placed on the pitch, holds up to the flicker of the usual Gakpo who slips the ball into the corner after a Depay-Klaassen action. Three goals in three games for the PSV jewel who confirms himself as the champion on which the hopes of the players rest Orange. The rest is boring, with Qatar trying some timid lunges with Afif and Al Haydos. See also Evra stings Guardiola: "With Haaland he has no more excuses, he must win the Champions League!"

IMMEDIATELY CLOSED — In the second half, immediately a nice cross from Klaassen extended by Modiba leads to Depay shooting, the goalkeeper is good at repelling but De Jong signs the 2-0 in tap. There is little else to report. Lots of changes, Qatar trying to look out from Noppert’s side without worrying and Holland’s substitutes packing the disallowed goal (Janssen’s pass for Berghuis) and the aforementioned crossbar. Holland may not have impressed, but it is certainly the one that has spent the least among the teams that aspire to reach the top. An advantage that could be decisive in this short stage race that is the World Championship.

