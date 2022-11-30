US official: “Washington-Moscow red line used only once.” Zelensky: Important to get through this winter, we’re winning. Power plant hit in the Russian region of Kursk, partial blackouts
Power plant hit in the Kursk region of Russia, partial blackouts
Ukrainian forces hit a power plant on Tuesday during a series of attacks on Russia’s Kursk region, causing some electricity outages. A local governor said so. «In total, there were about 11 launches. A power plant was hit,” Kursk region governor Roman Starovoyt said on the Telegram messaging app. “Because of this, there are partial power outages in Sudzha and Korenevo districts.” The districts are part of the Kursk Region of Russia and lie across the northeastern border of Ukraine. There is no immediate information on possible injuries or fatalities, he added.
US official: “Washington-Moscow red line used only once”
The “red line” created between the US and Russian militaries at the start of Moscow’s war against Ukraine has only been used once. He reported it to Reuters a senior US official specifying that it was Washington that used the hotline to “start a descalation”. It is not clear what episode triggered the alarm, however the official ruled out that it was the fall of a missile in Poland on 15 November. More likely, according to other sources, were the operations of Russian forces against critical infrastructures such as the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Zelensky: Important to get through this winter, we’re winning
The most pressing problem for Ukraine today is Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and the threat of blackouts and the whole world should be aware of this problem as well as what Ukraine needs to ensure normal life to the civilian population. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when meeting with the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 Jamala, that she will travel to the United States, where she will participate in cultural events and meet high-ranking American officials. “It’s important for us to get through this winter. We are able to win and we are winning,” she explained. “The United States is a leader in supporting Ukraine and without their help, which we continue to need, it would be very difficult for us,” Zelensky added during the meeting.