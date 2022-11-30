6:35

Zelensky: Important to get through this winter, we’re winning

The most pressing problem for Ukraine today is Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and the threat of blackouts and the whole world should be aware of this problem as well as what Ukraine needs to ensure normal life to the civilian population. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when meeting with the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 Jamala, that she will travel to the United States, where she will participate in cultural events and meet high-ranking American officials. “It’s important for us to get through this winter. We are able to win and we are winning,” she explained. “The United States is a leader in supporting Ukraine and without their help, which we continue to need, it would be very difficult for us,” Zelensky added during the meeting.