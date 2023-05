Another four Czech crews in Slovenia failed to advance to the top six. The double scull without coxswain Pavlína Flamíková, Radka Novotníková, the double scull Alice Prokešová, Michala Pospíšilová and the women’s pair four will appear in the final B, the double scull without coxswain Lukáš Helešic, Václav Baldrián in the final C.