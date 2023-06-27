New Garmin sports features coming to smartwatches and Edge devices

Interesting news regarding Garmin announces theimminent arrival of new sports features for Edge smartwatches and bike computers. Among the new options are Course Climbs, an advanced filtering system in the selection of workouts they Garmin Connect alerts. Furthermore, they have been made changes to watch faces to allow more data fields to be displayed.

According to the rumors circulating, these new sports features are expected will land on Garmin smartwatches and Edge bike computers as early as July or August, as reported in a report by renowned expert the5krunner, citing @JohnW as a source.

Let’s start with Course Climbs, a feature that allows you to filter the map to show a specific category of climbs. The selected climbs will be highlighted on the map, allowing you to get additional information such as distance and total slope. You can add these climbs to your route, creating your own experience. This new tool integrates seamlessly with the ClimbPro feature for Edge devices, helping manage energy levels throughout the journey. Furthermore, they have been made modifications to watch faces, which now allow you to scroll through the different data simply by touching the screen. At the moment, it is not yet clear what limitations there might be, such as the data fields available or how they are grouped.

Another interesting novelty regards the possibility of set alarms or reminders via Garmin Connect on a wide range of smartwatches. This feature is already available for the Tactix 6 (delta) and Fenix ​​6 models, but it will be extended to other devices. Moreover, it will be possible perform advanced filtering when selecting strength workouts and gym sessions. It is expected that it will be possible to filter according to the muscle groups and the equipment used. At this time, Garmin has not yet officially confirmed a release date for these new features or specified which smartwatch and bike computer models will support them.

Sports fans and Garmin device users are eager to experience these new features that promise to improve the training experience and make monitoring of physical activities even more complete. Stay tuned for more updates on Garmin’s upcoming releases and which devices will benefit from these cutting-edge new features.

