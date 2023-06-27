They warn of night restrictions on the Guacavía bridge, Cumaral – Paratebueno section

The Vial del Oriente – Covioriente Highway Concessionaire reported that next Thursday, June 29, there will be restrictions on mobility at night to carry out load tests on two vehicular bridges of the Cumaral – Paratebueno section, functional unit 2 of the road project.

​​​​​​​

The restrictions will be carried out from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am, from kilometer 34 to kilometer 37 of national route 6510, between the Atascosa bridge sector and the Guacavía bridge sector, in the Villavicencio – Yopal direction.



Load tests will be carried out simultaneously on the following bridges:

Prior to the execution of the load tests, the corresponding Traffic Management Plan will be implemented with signage, lighting and personnel in charge of vehicle control, which will be enabled intermittently during the activities and will be re-established once they are finished.

Source: Covioriente

