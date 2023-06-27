SCANIA Full of energy 100% from renewable sources at zero km in the virtuous Recharge plant – Companies

Scania took part in the inauguration of the first public recharging station for cars and heavy vehicles in Italy, directly connected to the neighboring “Rocche Bianche” wind farm, in the province of Savona.

The opening of the plant built by Recharge, a company of the FERA Group, represents a pioneering initiative for decarbonised and sustainable transport which has been supported by institutions and companies in the world of transport, automotive and energy.

In the transition to an increasingly sustainable and efficient transport system centered on decarbonisation, Scania has demonstrated its structured and comprehensive approach dedicated to electrified transport solutions through, for example, the opening of a factory for the assembly of modules and parcels batteries and the development of charging hardware and new services related to vehicle digitization and charging – both private and public, such as Scania Charging Access.

In order for customers and clients to benefit from a reliable, tailor-made and sustainable solution over time, Scania is committed to promoting the enabling conditions for the development of e-mobility in Italy as well. Thanks to a range of mature and continuously developing products and services, the greatest attention is now directed towards alternative traction incentive systems and the development of the recharging infrastructure.

The FERA Group, which has been engaged in the production of clean energy for 20 years, and RICARICA, the supplier and manager of columns for electric vehicles throughout Italy since 2016, brought together various players in the ecosystem to celebrate the opening of a 2000 square meter space with 16 columns: 75 kW, 350 kW and TESLA Superchargers. The importance of this station also lies in the fact that it was built in a strategic point: Vado Ligure is located in the immediate vicinity of the Mediterranean corridor, the third of the ten priority axes of the trans-European transport networks (TEN-T) system.