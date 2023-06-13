New Milan stadium in San Donato. The mayor: “We will meet the company” – breaking latest news

Of Maria Strada

The mayor of San Donato Milanese Francesco Squeri: «It is a well-served area and ready for sporting development. The AC Milan stadium would give international value”

The mayor of San Donato Milanese Francesco Squeri confirmed in an open letter what has already been declared to Citizen of Lodi about Milan’s strong interest in building the new stadium inSan Francesco area of ​​its municipality — which is located right between the Milan-Bologna motorway, the Tangenziale Est and close to the Passante Ferroviario. An area which – AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni had already explained to Corriere della Sera – has become the main hypothesis «in the San Siro sunsets case».

Squeri told of an imminent meeting with the representatives of Milan, and spoke of “an area that from the point of view of infrastructure appears to be particularly well served” and destined for further urban development. «That Urban Plan is known today as the “Sport Life City” and provides for the creation of a functional mix for a total of 108,000 m2 and has a strong and preeminent sporting vocation, expressed by the forecast of the construction of an arena for around 20,000 spectators. Such a project can already be implemented without further authorisations.’ But the twenty thousand places would be few for the Rossoneri project and here was the willingness to evaluate the alternative project with the construction of the AC Milan stadium: «The project hypothesis indicates the will to carry out an overall redevelopment of the area making the sporting intervention on the San Francesco a reality of international value». See also World Speed ​​Skating Championships: Herzog conquered silver at the start

The San Donato project had already been taken into consideration in recent years, even when the version of a joint stadium with Inter still held up, given that the idea of ​​instead building a plant in Sesto San Giovanni – to the north, on the other head of Milan — has always had the difficulty of reclaiming the area. As Scaroni then specified, «The area of ​​the La Maura racecourse – dates back to March one of the last meetings between the patron Gerry Cardinale and the mayor Beppe Sala, ndr — liked it very much, and the mayor liked it, but it is very difficult to implement” because the constraint that would prevent the demolition of the San Siro stadium.