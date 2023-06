Listen to the audio version of the article

More than one hundred people died today, June 13, in Nigeria when a boat carrying numerous families returning from a wedding sank in a river in the central-north of the country.

The river boat was ferrying people to Kwara state when the incident occurred, local police and the state governor’s office said. Kwara state police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi told AFP that 103 people died and about 100 others survived.