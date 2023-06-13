A single dish, the Buddha Bowl salad is perfect to be enjoyed under an umbrella

A dish that smells like summer, easy to make? There is no doubt, the Buddha Bowl is the perfect solution for you.

Summer is just a few days away and yet the desire for a holiday is already in the air. First trips out of town, picnics and evenings in the open air, lifestyle changes with the advent of summer. Even the diet undergoes a drastic change because the appetite decreases or at least one prefers only fresh and colorful dishes. Think for example of the finger food perfect for aperitifs on the beach or on the terrace with friends, from watermelon cubes enriched with tufts of goat cheese to a revisited caprese, making tomato and mozzarella skewers.

There is no shortage of creativity and imagination in the kitchen, offering recipes full of joy and cheerfulness. In this regard, too unique dishes are in great demand and very trendyespecially in this period, citing the classic bresaola carpaccio with rocket and parmesan flakes that give that tasty touch, so delicious to more original ideas such as Mexican salad, with red beans, lamb’s lettuce and corn, enriched with a sparkling splash Of lime and accompanied by nachosto enhance the crunchier aspect or even a sea cous-cous with prawns and squid that evokes crystal clear water and white beaches.

Speaking of this type of dish, which contains all the necessary nutrients, it is necessary to mention the Buddha Bowl, a bowl full of precious ingredients and combinations. A suggestive name, have you ever heard of it? It is now a trendeveryone wants to replicate it and it is perfect to be enjoyed under an umbrellafor a quick lunch or a colorful dinner, thus illuminating the setting of the sun.

Buddha Bowl, the summer recipe you won’t be able to do without

By now the summer heat has arrived and the thermometer has shot up. More and more dishes that require cooking are being avoided, keeping the ignition of the oven and stove away, thus favoring fresh and healthy recipes. Unique dishes are the order of the day as they are easy and convenient to prepareproviding the right ratio of nutrients for the body, without sacrificing taste. We talk more and more often about pokea dish full of vitality that contains ingredients such as, for example, tuna or salmon, avocado, edamame, mango and soy sauce but there are an infinite number of variations.

Similar to it the Buddha Bowl, a bowl in the colors of the rainbow, perfect for sunny days on the beach, as well as suitable for any occasion because it is a versatile dish, which can be made in multiple versions, for any situation. In this case you want to propose the most popular recipe and followed by his greatest admirers, rich in fiber, vitamins, carbohydrates and proteins, for a complete and well-being meal. He is advised to save it, in order to replicate it as soon as possible.

How to prepare

Let’s go find out ingredients and steps to bring it to the table: it will leave us speechless with its taste and its freshness, but also thanks to the lightness that distinguishes it. What do we need and how to proceed.

Recipe for 1 portion only

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 50 minutes

Total time: 65 minutes

Ingredients:

160 g of water

120 g of boiled chickpeas

80 g of buckwheat

1 red pepper

1/2 avocado

timo

paprika

curcuma

chili powder

mysticism

shrill

mixed seeds (poppy, flax and sesame)

salad of the spinach variety

extra virgin olive oil

sale

pepe



Preparation:

To prepare your scented bowl let’s start by cleaning the buckwheat. In fact, rinse it under cold water, drain it, transfer it into a pot filled with water, ready for cooking which must be cooked over a low flame for approximately 20 minutes but it is better to check the time indicated on the package and remember to add a little hot water, only if necessary, and a pinch of salt at the end. When the time has elapsed, season it with a drizzle of oil and keep aside. In the meantime, the chickpeas are peeledpreviously boiled, depriving them of their skin and in a bowl make a quick marinadeseasoning them with paprika, turmeric, chilli pepper, thyme, oil, salt and pepper. At this point, prepare a pan lined with parchment paper on which to place the seasoned chickpeas, on one side and the previously washed pepper on the other half. Bake at 210° for 20 minutes then remove the legumes while for the vegetable continue for another 10 minutes. Now work for its cleaning, removing the upper part, the seeds inside, the whiter areas and the skin, finally cut it into layers. Pour it into the blender to get a delicious cream add a drizzle of oil and season it with thyme, salt and pepper. Also keep aside. Prepare the avocado by peeling it and removing the stone and then cutting it into slices. AND the time of plating for which to arrange the buckwheat in a bowl, the chickpeas, the avocado, the spinach, completing with the mixed seeds, previously toasted and accompanying the dish with the pepper sauce.

A delicacy to try, thus ensuring well-being and lots of taste. A sensory experience that will not be easily forgotten, for an explosion of flavors that will make you addicted to this incredible recipe.