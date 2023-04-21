Longevity and aging: causes and natural remedies to counter it

The passage of time is associated with a series of degenerative biological processes that occur at the cellular level. What are the main ones and how can we deal with them? We talk about it with Prof Luca Martirani, a specialist in Biotechnology and professor of Microbiology, Pharmaceutical Techniques and Applied Microbiology.

What are the causes of aging?

Aging is a complex and multifactorial phenomenon. However, we can say that the causes are mainly in three processes that influence each other: the cellular degradationl’increased oxidative stress and the slowdown of metabolism.

How can you explain cellular degradation?

Basically, as we age, cells become less efficient at repair DNA damage and to other components and in the replicate. This means that they have less ability to eliminate waste products and toxins and, as a result, the body has less ability to regenerate tissue, fight inflammation and respond to injury.

What is oxidative stress and why does it increase?

This phenomenon is related to the increase of free radicals, reactive molecules useful for various functions such as, for example, attacking pathogens. When the body produces more free radicals than it neutralizes, these accumulate over time and cause damage to cells and tissues in the body through oxidation reactions.

How does metabolism change with age?

Il metabolism it tends to slow down and our body becomes less efficient in transforming food into energy, in eliminating metabolic waste and in other functions. The effects? A lower nutrient absorption capacity, weight gain, reduction in muscle mass, lower energy and resistance to effort.

What makes you age faster?

It depends on biological, physiological, genetic but also psychological and social factors. Studies show that all the degenerative phenomena of age accelerate in case of unhealthy diet, stressful life rhythms, lack of sleep, excesses of tobacco and alcohol, excessive exposure to the sun and little physical exercise.

What solutions can counteract aging?

Today’s lifestyle makes hiring difficult macro and micro nutrients in a balanced way and this accelerates the degenerative processes. For the three phenomena I have mentioned, it can be compensated with the use of supplements that contain vitamins and minerals, antioxidants and omega 3/6/9: natural solutions that help and are preventive but which do not replace a healthy diet, a lifestyle healthy and exercise, longevity factors.

