Home » Longevity and aging: causes and natural remedies to counter it
Health

Longevity and aging: causes and natural remedies to counter it

by admin
Longevity and aging: causes and natural remedies to counter it

The passage of time is associated with a series of degenerative biological processes that occur at the cellular level. What are the main ones and how can we deal with them? We talk about it with Prof Luca Martirani, a specialist in Biotechnology and professor of Microbiology, Pharmaceutical Techniques and Applied Microbiology.

What are the causes of aging?

Aging is a complex and multifactorial phenomenon. However, we can say that the causes are mainly in three processes that influence each other: the cellular degradationl’increased oxidative stress and the slowdown of metabolism.

How can you explain cellular degradation?

Basically, as we age, cells become less efficient at repair DNA damage and to other components and in the replicate. This means that they have less ability to eliminate waste products and toxins and, as a result, the body has less ability to regenerate tissue, fight inflammation and respond to injury.

What is oxidative stress and why does it increase?

This phenomenon is related to the increase of free radicals, reactive molecules useful for various functions such as, for example, attacking pathogens. When the body produces more free radicals than it neutralizes, these accumulate over time and cause damage to cells and tissues in the body through oxidation reactions.

How does metabolism change with age?

Il metabolism it tends to slow down and our body becomes less efficient in transforming food into energy, in eliminating metabolic waste and in other functions. The effects? A lower nutrient absorption capacity, weight gain, reduction in muscle mass, lower energy and resistance to effort.

See also  Precision oncology: tests are missing and who can interpret them

What makes you age faster?

It depends on biological, physiological, genetic but also psychological and social factors. Studies show that all the degenerative phenomena of age accelerate in case of unhealthy diet, stressful life rhythms, lack of sleep, excesses of tobacco and alcohol, excessive exposure to the sun and little physical exercise.

physical activity

What solutions can counteract aging?

Today’s lifestyle makes hiring difficult macro and micro nutrients in a balanced way and this accelerates the degenerative processes. For the three phenomena I have mentioned, it can be compensated with the use of supplements that contain vitamins and minerals, antioxidants and omega 3/6/9: natural solutions that help and are preventive but which do not replace a healthy diet, a lifestyle healthy and exercise, longevity factors.

Felixofia offers 3 natural solutions

Energy 3

Energy 3 – 20 ampoules of 10 ml

Natural supply of physical, immune and mental energy. Contains royal jelly, pollen, vitamins B6, B12, C and zinc. Discover the product

FRI CIRCULATION

Vie Circulacion – 20 vials of 10 ml

For central and peripheral circulation, it regulates cell metabolism and revitalizes them. Contains currant, red vine, blueberry, ginkgo biloba, citrus bioflavonoid. Discover the product

Irio-e pearls

Irio E pearls – 90 pearls

Antioxidants and regenerators, they regulate the metabolic, circulatory and hormonal systems. With 2 vegetable oils and 1 extract (omega 3,6,9) and vitamin E. Discover the product

Read also: Choose a proper diet

You may also like

‘Smart working often increases stress for women’ –...

Sudan, at least 413 dead and 3,551 wounded....

Fibromyalgia, a syndrome no longer “imaginary”: an ordeal...

when removal (and lifelong treatment) can be avoided...

Narcissism: Why sufferers are not bad people

Earthquake in Catania, strong shock

Cleaning the terrace without chemicals: the most effective...

I am 65 years old and have been...

Chinese Organ Clock: This is why you always...

drinking coffee and tea saves the lives of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy