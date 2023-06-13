In confusing facts, a peasant leader was assassinated in Tame

At around 6:10 pm on Saturday June 10, armed individuals murdered the 69-year-old rancher Marcelino Martínez Cuadros.

The crime occurred in the Santo Domingo Population Center (Tame), the “la quesera” sector, 150 meters from the Puerto Jordán-Santo Domingo highway.

The victim was a peasant leader, he participated in the different spaces for construction and vindication of the cooperative peasant sector. He stood out and was recognized as a founding leader of what was the ANUC National Association of Peasant Users in this sector of the Department, and currently contributed to the José Antonio Galán Zorro ASONALCA National Peasant Association, being a member of the village committee Brisas de Cuiloto, where he lived.

In the hours of Saturday night, personnel from a funeral home in the municipality of Tame carried out the removal and transfer of the body; while his funeral will take place this June 13 at 3:00 pm in the Santísima Trinidad church with a subsequent accompaniment to the Tame cemetery.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

