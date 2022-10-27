The Milan president had reiterated at the shareholders’ meeting the secondary possibility of opting for a Milan-only facility, but serenity filters through Viale della Liberazione: no real disconnect from the cousins was noticed
Until it is officially inaugurated, in several years, we will not stop talking about the new stadium in Milan, that “Cathedral” that will not be a cathedral after the latest changes to the project. It is understandable that this is the case, given the transformation that the Lombard capital will experience together with the two teams of the city. Until that time, therefore, the new Inter and Milan facility will remain on the lips of managers, professionals and fans.