Home » PSG goalkeeper Rico seriously injured in riding accident
Sports

PSG goalkeeper Rico seriously injured in riding accident

by admin
PSG goalkeeper Rico seriously injured in riding accident

Sergio Rico, the Spanish substitute goalkeeper for the newly crowned French soccer champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), suffered a serious accident while riding. The 29-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury in the accident in his native Andalusia on Sunday.

The keeper is in a “serious condition,” said a PSG spokesman. The club is “in constant contact with his family”. Rico was flown to a hospital in Seville by helicopter.

According to media reports, he is artificially ventilated in the intensive care unit. His condition is now said to be stable. On Saturday, Rico, who switched from Sevilla FC to PSG in 2019 and has made 24 appearances since then, was on the bench in the away game in Strasbourg. With the 1: 1, the Parisians had fixed the championship title.

See also  Swimming, Paltrinieri the safe full of medals that wins in every way

You may also like

Leone Nakarawa extends a season at Castres

Latvia wins bronze for the first time –...

Monaco Grand Prix: Max Verstappen beats Fernando Alonso...

Sergio Rico: Paris St-Germain goalkeeper in ‘serious’ condition...

Mohamed Haouas, pillar of the XV of France...

Bundesliga round-up: Bayern beat Cologne to achieve 11th...

Celtic 2-0 Rangers: Fran Alonso’s side win Women’s...

Exasperated Ukrainian woman: Should you be ashamed, what...

The Mavs have no plans to help Kyrie...

Empoli freezes Verona. Gialloblù hook up Spezia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy