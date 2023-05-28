PSG goalkeeper Rico seriously injured in riding accident

Sergio Rico, the Spanish substitute goalkeeper for the newly crowned French soccer champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), suffered a serious accident while riding. The 29-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury in the accident in his native Andalusia on Sunday.

The keeper is in a “serious condition,” said a PSG spokesman. The club is “in constant contact with his family”. Rico was flown to a hospital in Seville by helicopter.

According to media reports, he is artificially ventilated in the intensive care unit. His condition is now said to be stable. On Saturday, Rico, who switched from Sevilla FC to PSG in 2019 and has made 24 appearances since then, was on the bench in the away game in Strasbourg. With the 1: 1, the Parisians had fixed the championship title.