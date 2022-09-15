The mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala takes care of the point and speaks clearly to his citizens during a meeting at the state university. The topic, of course, is the new stadium in the city, especially after rumors of Milan and Inter’s desire to demolish Giuseppe Meazza have circulated. The mayor explains that the choice of clubs is due to the municipality’s request to reduce the volumes of the project: “The teams replied that then they must use the space now occupied by the stadium. This is what the clubs propose and this is also why it is important. discuss it “.

The point

—

Now it’s time for public debate and for this Sala leaves the possibilities open: “Let’s see what will emerge. Let’s let the city discuss, I understand that the project makes sense for the teams. I say to all those who defend San Siro: what do we do with it? “. Clear and direct words, which however make clear the problem that would arise in the municipality in the event of a double system: “Even the committees that defend San Siro did not come up with an idea to manage two stadiums – he added -. From my point I think it is economically burdensome, unless someone comes forward during the public debate to say ‘we manage it and we rent it for a number of years’ “. The process is still long, but at this point the life of Giuseppe Meazza seems short, except for new turns that cannot be foreseen at the moment. He’s the ball to the public debate.