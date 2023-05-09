New Suunto Vertical | Gps, offline maps, solar charging

Some choose the beaten path, while adventurers prefer to boldly go where few have gone before and need a trusted tool to guide them. With i highest standards of endurance, offline maps, best battery life and the best accuracy on the market, powered by solar charging, Suunto Vertical is a reliable guide for exploring the highest peaks, the steepest valleys and much more.

Suunto Vertical – the watch for those who live and breathe adventure

“As the name itself says, Suunto Vertical is a watch for those who want to keep moving upwards and towards the future, always improving their potential and performance. Its ruggedness, size and free cartographic maps, wherever you are in the world, tell all there is to know; this is a watch for those who live and breathe adventure,” said Petri Lehtovirta, Suunto Head of Product.

Detailed, offline and free outdoor maps

Suunto Vertical is equipped with Detailed and free offline outdoor maps. The new maps are based on the already advanced route navigation of the Suunto application. Discovering and creating routes is easy thanks to heatmaps, 3D maps and road surface layers from Suunto app, and syncing them to your watch is a snap. Now users have offline maps available to consult wherever they are, giving them greater security and confidence.

Battery with solar recharge

Suunto Vertical has longer battery life than its competitors: 85 hours of continuous activity tracking with the highest location accuracy with the titanium solar variant and 60 hours with the stainless steel variant. Tour mode, which still provides accurate tracking, offers 500 hours of continuous fitness tracking. In daily mode, the Suunto Vertical accompanies you for up to 60 days – in the titanium solar variant even up to 1 year without recharging.

Suunto Vertical can Connect up to five satellite systems simultaneously (GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BEIDOU, QZSS) and up to 32 individual satellites.

“Suunto Vertical does not sacrifice accuracy for longer battery life. Communicate with all five major satellite systems via dual frequency, a fast track to a faster, more reliable signal. This is especially important when running in mountains and valleys or in the city between tall buildings,” adds Petri Lehtovirta, Suunto Head of Product.

“I tried Suunto Vertical these days and the performance is incredible. Starting from the battery which is even more powerful thanks to solar charging. The GPS so precise and the cartographic maps so detailed are very useful for mountain excursions in little-known places” says Caterina Stenta, Athlete and Suunto ambassador.

“Suunto Vertical is a great watch for the outdoors! The large and bright screen allows me to navigate offline on the new cartographic maps, so detailed and easy to read that a quick glance at the screen is enough to have all the data under control even during intense physical activity. The battery lasts a long time: using the watch every day with the most accurate GPS, after a week it’s still at 50%. Since I use it all the time, from morning to night, on any occasion, the design is also important to me, and Suunto Vertical, as well as indestructible, is also beautiful and light!” says Davide Magnini International ski mountaineer / Trail runner – Suunto Ambassasor.

Suunto Vertical: robustness and sustainability

With this new product, Suunto continues its work on sustainability and transparency. Suunto Vertical’s carbon footprint has been calculated and verified and fully compensated with Verified Carbon Units.

During its entire life span, the titanium solar variant creates just 6.59 kg of CO2e – the equivalent of driving a car with a fossil combustion engine 39 km.

Combining functional Finnish design with the highest quality materials, such as the sapphire crystal, the stainless steel and the titaniumSuunto Vertical offers military-tested durability confirmed by world-class athletes.

Suunto Vertical is a superior quality watch, capable of being a reliable companion for daily physical activity and training for competitions or adventures. The generous screen size makes it easy to follow metrics on the go. All sport modes have sport-specific data screens, and there are more than 95 sport modes different to choose from, from trail running to cycling to swimming. Those who want even more can create their own custom sport modes in the Suunto app or visit the SuuntoPlus Store for more apps and sport guides.

Main features

• Free offline outdoor maps on the watch

• Route planning in Suunto app with sport specific heatmaps and road surface type information and sync with watch

• Best battery out there: Up to 85 hours with best accuracy, 500 hours in Tour mode and 60 days of daily use

• Solar charging in the titanium solar variants provides at least 30% more energy on sunny days

• Market leading accuracy thanks to the dual band GNSS system

• Weather forecast, compass and barometer-based altitude readings, and storm alerts help you stay aware of your surroundings

• Rugged adventure watch with extruded buttons and large 1.4″ screen.

• Made of sapphire crystal, stainless steel and four grade 5 titanium models

• Weight: the titanium model 74 g and the steel model 86 g

• Made and designed in Finland with 100% renewable energy

• Fully carbon offset in a Tree-Nation reforestation project with Verified Carbon Units (validated by an international verification program that ensures the quality of carbon offset projects)

• Tested according to the highest military standards of resistance (MIL-STD-810H)

• Track your daily activity: steps, heart rate, sleep, calories, stress and more

• Software updates over the air

• Waterproof down to -100m

• 95 sports modes to choose from and the ability to create your own modes

Customization options and training tools

In combination with the Suunto application and a wide range of partner services, Suunto Vertical offers users anwide choice of customization options and advanced training tools. New to the Suunto app is the Training zone, where users can track their training load, progress, recovery and sleep analysis, and benefit from AI-based Suunto coaching tips. Partner services, such as Strava, Training Peaks and Komoot, connect you to your community, inspiring you to compete and adventure.

Availability and prices

Suunto Vertical is available in 8 versions: 4 colors in the stainless steel version (RRP 599€) and 4 colors in the titanium solar version (RRP 799€). The watch is available for purchase on Suunto.com and selected partners as of May 16, 2023.

