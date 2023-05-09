Home » West Lake Lunjian “New Decade” sets sail to train millions of digital security talents and support hundreds of young scientists-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
Business

West Lake Lunjian “New Decade” sets sail to train millions of digital security talents and support hundreds of young scientists-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

by admin

West Lake Lunjian “New Decade” sets sail to train millions of digital security talents and support hundreds of young scientists

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-05-09 08:07

From May 7th to 8th, the 2023 West Lake Lunjian·Digital Security Conference with the theme of “Digital [email protected] China” was held in Hangzhou. safety conference.

This year, West Lake Lunjian ushered in the opening of the new decade, and officially released the new ten-year plan-launching three major plans of “industry, talent, and technology“. That is to say, in the future, billions of digital economy industry funds will be launched to help hundreds of cities build digital city benchmarks, cultivate millions of digital security talents, and support hundreds of young scientists. In 2023, these three major plans will take the lead in landing in Hangzhou, Beijing, Guangzhou, Wuhan and other cities, cultivating and harvesting the best practices of digital China construction.

At this conference, Anheng Information and other units led the establishment of a multi-billion digital economy industry fund. In the next ten years, it will focus on the key industrial chain components in the development of the digital economy, around the “chain owner” enterprises, support the core Innovative enterprises with technology and intellectual property as their core assets support the construction of industrial ecology and help the construction of a digital technology innovation system. The implementation of this measure will help to create a group of influential sources of technological innovation in the digital field, a gathering place for high-quality digital industry enterprises, and a demonstration highland for industrial digital application. At the same time, with the support of relevant policies and the professional operation of the fund, it can flourish and thrive, mobilizing more social capital and richer market resources to join the tide of digital economy and innovative development.

See also  JLR, 17 billion for e-cars but hides Land Rover

Talents are the first pillar of innovation and development. Cultivating digital security talents is an important task to escort the construction of digital China, and it is also a prerequisite for promoting the healthy development of the digital security industry. The West Lake Lunjian Digital Security Conference platform will cultivate more than one million digital security practical talents in the next ten years through the West Lake Lunjian special training camp and the joint construction of a digital security talent base to fill the huge gap in digital security talents. At the same time, the aforementioned industrial investment fund will support the growth of some outstanding young scientists every year, and the total number of them will not be less than 100 in ten years, helping them effectively transform scientific research achievements and empower digital construction.

The West Lake Discussion of Swords Digital Security Conference will also plan to unite hundreds of domestic think tanks, scientific research institutions, universities, and colleges to initiate the joint construction of digital security laboratories and the transformation of scientific research projects. In the next ten years, the above-mentioned cooperation will effectively explore and cultivate Young scientists form a virtuous circle of scientific research, talents and industry.

Source: City Express Author: Reporter Liu Yongli Editor: Gao Tingting

You may also like

Ryanair buys Boeing for 40 billion

Sunday 14 May 2023: elections in Türkiye

The most important thing I learned about the...

Sports credit, Abodi places the boyar near the...

Passenger Federation: In April 2023, the new energy...

Infineon and Foxconn are collaborating on chips for...

Wall Street under pressure: Dow Jones down 0.2%

Private leasing under 200 euros: Five offers for...

It sold out! Gold jewelry is approaching 600...

BYD launches Yangwang, the Chinese premium sub-brand

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy