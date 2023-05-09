Capcom announces Open Beta ahead of launch

If you missed the previous Demo or just can’t wait to replay a Street Fighter 6here is the right opportunity for you: Capcom has announced that from 19 to 22 May will take place an Open Beta period of the game which will include the same content as the last Closed Beta in December, but with an updated balance for the characters and more.
Here are the details of all the content included in the Beta, followed by an announcement trailer.
The following Battle Hub features will be playable:
- Character Creation (first time only)
- Ranked matches
- Friendly matches
- Match Battle Hub
- Open tournaments
- Training mode
- Hub Merchandise Store
- Extreme Battles (Daily)
- Game Center (daily)
- Challenges (Daily)
- DJ booth
- Photo area
Playable characters:
- Luke
- Jamie
- Ryu
- Chun-Li
- Guile
- Kimberly
- Juri
- Ken
Playable Arenas:
- Downtown Metro City
- Genbu temple
- Portaerei Byron Taylor
- Tian Hongyuan
- The Macho Ring
- Training room
Avatar creation:
When you first open the game, you can customize your avatar that appears in the Battle Hub.
Please note that in the Closed Beta you cannot save or load avatar schemes, nor recreate your avatar from scratch.
Available functions:
- Cross platform game
- Command Types (Modern/Classic)
- Telecronaca (chronist: Vicious/Tasty Steve/Aru/KOSUKE HIRAIWA | chronicler neutral: James Chen/Demon Kakka)
- CFN (Wrestler List/Replays/Rankings)
- Online fight requests function
- Fighting tutorials
- Battle settings
- Photo mode
