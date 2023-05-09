Capcom announces Open Beta ahead of launch

If you missed the previous Demo or just can’t wait to replay a Street Fighter 6here is the right opportunity for you: Capcom has announced that from 19 to 22 May will take place an Open Beta period of the game which will include the same content as the last Closed Beta in December, but with an updated balance for the characters and more.

Here are the details of all the content included in the Beta, followed by an announcement trailer.

The following Battle Hub features will be playable: Character Creation (first time only)

Ranked matches

Friendly matches

Match Battle Hub

Open tournaments

Training mode

Hub Merchandise Store

Extreme Battles (Daily)

Game Center (daily)

Challenges (Daily)

DJ booth

Photo area Playable characters: Luke

Jamie

Ryu

Chun-Li

Guile

Kimberly

Juri

Ken Playable Arenas: Downtown Metro City

Genbu temple

Portaerei Byron Taylor

Tian Hongyuan

The Macho Ring

Training room Avatar creation:

When you first open the game, you can customize your avatar that appears in the Battle Hub.

Please note that in the Closed Beta you cannot save or load avatar schemes, nor recreate your avatar from scratch. Available functions: Cross platform game

Command Types (Modern/Classic)

Telecronaca (chronist: Vicious/Tasty Steve/Aru/KOSUKE HIRAIWA | chronicler neutral: James Chen/Demon Kakka)

CFN (Wrestler List/Replays/Rankings)

Online fight requests function

Fighting tutorials

Battle settings

Photo mode