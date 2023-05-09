Ursula von der Leyen arrives in kyiv on the occasion of Europe Day

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has arrived in Ukraine on the occasion of Europe Day, which is celebrated every May 9 in the European Union.

“It’s good to be back in kyiv, where the values ​​we hold dear are upheld every day. So it is a suitable place to celebrate Europe Day. I welcome the decision of President Vladimir Zelensky to make 9 May Europe Day here in Ukraine as well,” Von der Leyen wrote on his Twitter account.

Zelensky signed a decree on Monday establishing that Europe Day will be celebrated on May 9, instead of Victory Day over Hitler’s troops in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945), which is commemorated in the republics that formed part of the former USSR. In addition, the president raised a bill to Parliament that proposes declaring May 8 as the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II.

During his meeting with von der Leyen, the president expressed his disappointment at the “unacceptable” restrictions imposed by some EU member countries on Ukrainian grain exports.

Since the beginning of May, wheat, corn and sunflowers from Ukraine can be imported into all the countries of the community bloc, except Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, which decided to restrict imports, arguing that excess cereals prices from the Slavic country distorted the local market. with RT

