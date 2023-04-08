Home Sports New Team Walk competition introduced
Sports

New Team Walk competition introduced

by admin
New Team Walk competition introduced

BAt the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, a new team competition in walking will be part of the program for the first time. Teams of one man and one woman share the marathon distance of 42.195 kilometers, as the World Athletics Federation announced on Saturday.

The route is divided into four sections, which the athletes have to take turns in mastering. The association reached an agreement with the International Olympic Committee on the introduction of the new competition.

25 teams take part

A total of 25 teams are expected to compete in the new competition at next year’s games in the French capital. The World Athletics Federation announced that the marathon distance was selected for the new format because of its popularity and the great tradition at the Olympic Games.

“The format will be innovative, dynamic and unpredictable,” said association chief Jon Ridgeon. The competition should also ensure gender equality in athletics competitions.

The same route as for the classic walking competitions should be used for the team competition. It runs through the center of the city at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. A total of eleven days are planned for the athletics competitions at the Games in Paris. The new competition will take place for the first time on August 7th.

See also  James diagnosed with left adductor strain is expected to miss 2 games – yqqlm

You may also like

Borussia Mönchengladbach: from the transfer backlog to the...

Materazzi explains 17 years later the real reason...

HSV outclassed Hannover 96, Braunschweig wins

Celtic win Glasgow derby against Rangers and edge...

Late penalty saves 1. FC Nürnberg against Karlsruher...

Manchester United 2-0 Everton: Scott McTominay and Anthony...

Important success in the promotion race: HSV manages...

2023 Women’s Super League: What to expect from...

NBA: Before the playoff game, Dallas puts its...

Flop Texas: First season since 1981 without playoffs

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy