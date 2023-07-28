Home » Newcastle and I – NZZ accent
Sports

Newcastle and I – NZZ accent

by admin
Newcastle and I – NZZ accent

Can you still be happy if your favorite club belongs to a sovereign wealth fund from Saudi Arabia? Alan Cassidy talks about his dilemma and his trip to Newcastle in the podcast.

“NZZ Akzent”: Newcastle, the Saudis and me

Author David Vogel, Sebastian Panholzer

Listen to and subscribe to the “NZZ Akzent” podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Castbox.

Have feedback on the podcast? Give us your opinion.

In this podcast episode:

If only it were always like that. Alan Cassidy, editor at “NZZ am Sonntag”, is sitting in an Irish pub in Basel and is celebrating after his football club Newcastle United has reached the Champions League again after more than twenty years. It’s the culmination of a great season and could be the beginning of a beautiful story.

But it has gotten complicated. Newcastle United recently became 80 percent owned by a Saudi sovereign wealth fund. The Saudis have pumped hundreds of millions of pounds into the club. Experts speak of sports washing. With the acquisition of a football club steeped in tradition, Saudi Arabia wants to ensure that we in the West see the country as completely normal – and not as one that executes dozens of people every year.

In the new episode of “NZZ Akzent” Alan Cassidy talks about his dilemma: “Is my club becoming a tool of a regime that wants to wash its bloody image clean? And why isn’t there resistance among the fans?” Cassidy, whose family is from Newcastle, is plagued by these questions and decides to travel there.

You may also like

Mets reportedly trade relief pitcher David Robertson to...

Mbappe: The Saudis came full of hope, but...

Randy Meisner, one of the founders of The...

Farewell tour at Eintracht without a back door

Nashville SC vs Toluca FC: Exciting Showdown in...

14 peaks over 8000 m: Kristin Harila breaks...

Argentina vs South Africa – the highlights

Belgian Grand Prix: Expected rain presents challenges for...

Before the World Cup game against Colombia: DFB...

Women’s World Cup: Argentina comeback to draw with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy