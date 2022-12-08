The Juventus team continues to work in view of the next meetings. In the meantime, a real plan on returns has been stipulated

The Juventus team continues to train in view of the upcoming friendly matches. Just today we will take the field, despite the last minute announcement against the I go to honor the centenary of the victory of the Italian Cup. The meeting will serve to prepare for the next match, that of Saturday afternoon against West Ham in a festive Dacia Arena. Not all players, however, will be able to be present. There are still many talents in the pits due to the injuries sustained in the first fifteen days of our championship. The staff together with the technician has prepared a real return plan. That’s when they’ll all be back the players still in the pits.

The ideas are clear and the club can’t wait to have its say on the playing field. In the meantime, however, he has to recover some very important players who have made the difference during this first part of the season. At the moment the return plan is clear and we already know when all the players will return to the pitch (barring sensational complications). The first to return to the playing field are Destiny Udogie e Bram Nuytinck who should already have their say on December 18 against Athletic Bilbao. For the other two long-term patients, we have to wait a little longer, but even in this case there seems to already be a date. See also Oltrepo, with Vertovese, the last lap of the retreat Albertini heads the whole group

Deulofeu’s return plan — Gerard Deulofeu and Rodrigo Becao they have a connected future. Both are listening to market rumors, both are struggling with some physical problems and both will return against Cremonese. Just in the last test match before the start of the championship. A game that will give a lot of information on the possible recovery. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the Juventus team and its transfer market. Pereyra’s entourage talks to the club. Here’s the news on the renewal issue <<

December 8

