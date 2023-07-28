Next step for Zverev to home win

After a sovereign match, Zverev is now in the semi-finals in Hamburg. Image: Reuters

He briefly wobbled in the second set, but then continued his winning streak confidently: Alexander Zverev managed another triumph in Hamburg against Frenchman Van Assche on the way to a home win.

Alexander Zverev can continue to dream of his first home win at the tennis tournament in Hamburg. The Olympic champion showed his good form on Friday in a 6:3, 6:4 win over Frenchman Luca Van Assche and reached the semi-finals. At the ATP clay court tournament, which is worth 1.832 million euros, the 26-year-old will face top seed Casper Ruud from Norway or Frenchman Arthur Fils on Saturday. Zverev has not made it past the semi-finals in five appearances at Rothenbaum.

In the first round, Zverev, number four, had few problems with the 19-year-old Frenchman. After a little more than 40 minutes, the Hamburg player won the first set 6:3 in front of his home crowd. The world number 19 had significantly more difficulties. on the other hand in the second sentence. Van Assche already led 4:1. But Zverev caught up point by point and after 1:29 hours converted the second match point with an ace into a two-set success.

Daniel Altmaier, on the other hand, missed the semifinals. The world number 61. was defeated by the Chinese Zhang Zhizhen after 1:23 hours 4:6, 4:6. In the semifinals, the world number 79 meets. on the Serbs Laslo Djere. The 28-year-old was able to knock out Italian defending champion Lorenzo Musetti 7: 5, 6: 3.