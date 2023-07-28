Home » New Law in Friuli Venezia Giulia Requires Medical Residents to Stay for 3 Years
Health

New Law in Friuli Venezia Giulia Requires Medical Residents to Stay for 3 Years

by admin

Title: New Law Requires Medical Residents to Stay in Friuli Venezia Giulia for Three Years

Subtitle: Doctors who receive regional scholarships must commit to serving in the region to address doctor shortage

Date: July 28, 2023

By Andrew Salvalaggio

The Regional Council of Friuli Venezia Giulia (FVG) has approved a new law as part of the budget adjustment, requiring medical residents who benefit from additional scholarships financed by the region to remain and work in the region for three years after completing their specialization course. The law, initiated by the Giunta and implemented by the Health Commission, aims to address the shortage of doctors and encourage healthcare professionals to stay in FVG.

Under the new law, doctors awarded an additional regional contract must obtain a specialization diploma, for which they benefit from the additional regional training contract. They are also required to participate in selective procedures called by the bodies of the SSR (Sistema Sanitario Regionale) of Friuli Venezia Giulia for the recruitment of doctors, with the specialization achieved as a participation requirement. Failing to fulfill these obligations will result in doctors having to return 50% of what they received during the training activity to the regional administration, net of taxes and social security and welfare contributions.

Riccardo Riccardi, the health commissioner, explained that the law aims to attract doctors from across Italy to the region by providing scholarships. If these doctors decide to move elsewhere within three years of completing their specialization, they will be asked to return 50% of the scholarship amount, which is approximately 30 thousand euros. The objective is to retain doctors in Friuli Venezia Giulia for at least three years after their specialization.

See also  Not all fruit is indicated on a diet: the list of the most caloric ones ever

The provision was introduced due to the need to address the shortage of doctors and to bring about a long-term change in the region’s healthcare system. By removing residency limits for participation in medical courses and offering scholarships, FVG hopes to attract doctors from all over Italy and maintain their services within the region.

This new law is part of the region’s efforts to improve healthcare services and ensure a sufficient number of medical professionals. By incentivizing doctors to remain in Friuli Venezia Giulia, the region aims to provide consistent and high-quality healthcare to its residents.

###

About Quotidianosanità.it:

Quotidianosanità.it is an online newspaper that provides health information. It is published by QS Editions srl, a joint venture with SICS srl and Health Communication srl. With its headquarters in Rome, the publication aims to deliver reliable and up-to-date news in the field of healthcare.

You may also like

Life expectancy fell by 0.6 years during the...

Alzheimer, lights focused on the new vaccine that...

22nd German Congress for Health Services Research /...

The Best Types of Bresaola: Which One Contains...

Child-friendly summer, the paediatrician handbook of the Bambino...

Can beer flush the kidneys? Here’s what you...

The Importance of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in...

Arrow Diagnostics Srl / Ministry of Health

Nursing educators – wanted from Berlin to Bavaria

Citizenship income suspended with a text message from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy