New Law in Friuli Venezia Giulia Requires Medical Residents to Stay for 3 Years

Title: New Law Requires Medical Residents to Stay in Friuli Venezia Giulia for Three Years

Subtitle: Doctors who receive regional scholarships must commit to serving in the region to address doctor shortage

Date: July 28, 2023

By Andrew Salvalaggio

The Regional Council of Friuli Venezia Giulia (FVG) has approved a new law as part of the budget adjustment, requiring medical residents who benefit from additional scholarships financed by the region to remain and work in the region for three years after completing their specialization course. The law, initiated by the Giunta and implemented by the Health Commission, aims to address the shortage of doctors and encourage healthcare professionals to stay in FVG.

Under the new law, doctors awarded an additional regional contract must obtain a specialization diploma, for which they benefit from the additional regional training contract. They are also required to participate in selective procedures called by the bodies of the SSR (Sistema Sanitario Regionale) of Friuli Venezia Giulia for the recruitment of doctors, with the specialization achieved as a participation requirement. Failing to fulfill these obligations will result in doctors having to return 50% of what they received during the training activity to the regional administration, net of taxes and social security and welfare contributions.

Riccardo Riccardi, the health commissioner, explained that the law aims to attract doctors from across Italy to the region by providing scholarships. If these doctors decide to move elsewhere within three years of completing their specialization, they will be asked to return 50% of the scholarship amount, which is approximately 30 thousand euros. The objective is to retain doctors in Friuli Venezia Giulia for at least three years after their specialization.

The provision was introduced due to the need to address the shortage of doctors and to bring about a long-term change in the region’s healthcare system. By removing residency limits for participation in medical courses and offering scholarships, FVG hopes to attract doctors from all over Italy and maintain their services within the region.

This new law is part of the region’s efforts to improve healthcare services and ensure a sufficient number of medical professionals. By incentivizing doctors to remain in Friuli Venezia Giulia, the region aims to provide consistent and high-quality healthcare to its residents.

###

About Quotidianosanità.it:

Quotidianosanità.it is an online newspaper that provides health information. It is published by QS Editions srl, a joint venture with SICS srl and Health Communication srl. With its headquarters in Rome, the publication aims to deliver reliable and up-to-date news in the field of healthcare.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

