6 people injured – Corriere TV

According to the governor of the region, the detonation was caused by a rocket

At least 6 people were injured in an explosion occurred in a cafe in Taganrog, a port city in southern Russia, in the Rostov region, on the border with Ukraine. This was reported by the Tass agency. The governor of the region Vasily Golubev claims on Telegram that the explosion was allegedly caused by a rocket. In the video the rubble of the partially destroyed building is visible. A car was buried under rubble.

July 28, 2023 – Updated July 28, 2023, 5:23 pm

