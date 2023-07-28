Home » 6 people injured – Corriere TV
World

6 people injured – Corriere TV

by admin
6 people injured – Corriere TV

According to the governor of the region, the detonation was caused by a rocket

At least 6 people were injured in an explosion occurred in a cafe in Taganrog, a port city in southern Russia, in the Rostov region, on the border with Ukraine. This was reported by the Tass agency. The governor of the region Vasily Golubev claims on Telegram that the explosion was allegedly caused by a rocket. In the video the rubble of the partially destroyed building is visible. A car was buried under rubble.

July 28, 2023 – Updated July 28, 2023, 5:23 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Colombia, elections: Gustavo Petro is the new president

You may also like

Lula’s maxi green package with the Amazon at...

Russia says it has shot down a Ukrainian...

Igor the Russian sentenced to 4 years for...

Completed the coup in Niger, General Tchiani proclaims...

Euronews Today: Spanish Edition | Latest News for...

Hong Kong government rejects attempt to ban “subversive”...

Tiscali Italia arrives in the Metaverse with EY...

Saša Ilić was fired | Sport

Hong Kong Police Arrest 2 Former Members of...

Child falls from the balcony in Corso dei...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy