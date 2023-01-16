Neymar, always Neymar, very strongly Neymar. The Brazilian always makes the news, both for what happens to him on the pitch and for what he does in his private life. And after PSG’s defeat against Rennes, O Ney is the main defendant…

Neymar, always Neymar, very strongly Neymar. The Brazilian always makes the news, both for what happens to him on the pitch and for what he does in his private life. And certainly what he returned to Paris Saint-Germain after the World Cup is not what the transalpine club expected. First came the expulsion against Strasbourg, then the criticisms at home for the absence of Pele’s funeral and now that he’s back playing, the green-and-gold certainly doesn’t do anything to show that he was missing from the team…

L’Equipe gives him 3 — The press didn’t take kindly to his match against Rennes, which ended 1-0 for the hosts, who inflicted PSG their second defeat in three league games in 2023. And among those who according to The team O Ney played the worst, who even got a 3 in his report cards. “Like against Angers in the middle of the week, the Brazilian looked too often for the ball and tried too many times to make a difference with solitary initiatives. The result is that he lost the ball in complicated areas of the field and that he never created any danger in the Rennes penalty area. A worrying match, one month after the one against Bayern”. In short, according to the French newspaper, the Brazilian must find his polish again before the Champions League starts again. See also On this green field, football dreams are passed on from generation to generation

And Riolo attacks him — But not everyone seems to be giving Neymar a chance to recover. As he explains AS, journalist Daniel Riolo doesn’t bite his tongue when he talks about O Ney and sticks a label on him that certainly nobody likes. “But are we realizing the fact that Neymar, for the cost of his card and salary, is the worst flop in the history of football? I can’t think of another flop as big compared to what it cost. The fact that he played well a couple of matches in the Champions League Final Eight in 2020 certainly doesn’t mean that you can be saved with that.” And any reference to the 222 million release clause plus the more than 30 million euros per year foreseen in the contract, well, it doesn’t seem accidental at all…

