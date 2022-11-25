Home Sports Neymar, who was injured in the Brazil game against Switzerland, is still likely to return to the World Cup | Goal.com China
Sports

Neymar, who was injured in the Brazil game against Switzerland, is still likely to return to the World Cup | Goal.com China

by admin
Neymar, who was injured in the Brazil game against Switzerland, is still likely to return to the World Cup | Goal.com China

Brazil’s top star Neymar will miss his team’s second group match against Switzerland due to injury, but he still has the possibility of continuing to participate in the World Cup.

Brazil’s top star Neymar suffered a sprained ankle after a rough foul from his opponents as Brazil eased past Serbia 2-0 in their opening group stage match in Qatar 2022 on Thursday night. After the game, Neymar shed tears of sadness and regret on the bench. Neymar’s ankle is understood to be swollen and bruised due to the sprain.

On Friday local time, the Brazilian team conducted further inspections on Neymar’s injury. According to GOAL, a person close to the player revealed that Neymar still has the possibility of returning to play in this World Cup.

It is currently certain that Neymar will not play in the Brazil-Switzerland match. On December 2, he may participate in the match between Brazil and Cameroon, which depends not only on his recovery from injury, but also on the points of the Brazilian team. If the Brazilian team advances to the knockout rounds, the probability of the 30-year-old Neymar’s return will be greatly increased.

After Thursday’s match, Brazil coach Tite said he was confident Neymar would be fit for the rest of the World Cup, but the team’s doctor was less optimistic. In any case, at present, Tite’s judgment is likely to come true.

(C)Getty ImagesNeymar(C)Getty ImagesNeymar treatment Brazil Serbia World CupGetty

Editor’s Choice

See also  Lucrezia Magistris, two medals at the Mediterranean Games in Oran

You may also like

Route du Rhum, Ruyant breaks another record

Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in an upset

Women’s curling: fourth place for Italy at the...

World Cup in Qatar: “Chinese elements” are like...

Cycling, the new Colnago adventure: the museum in...

Route du Rhum, Pedote the first Italian on...

Argentina-Mexico, Lautaro and Scaloni in conference

Route du Rhum, Beccaria second with the tricolor

Inter, Brozovic starts with Croatia after the injury

Route du Rhum, also cuts Bona and is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy