Brazil’s top star Neymar will miss his team’s second group match against Switzerland due to injury, but he still has the possibility of continuing to participate in the World Cup.

Brazil’s top star Neymar suffered a sprained ankle after a rough foul from his opponents as Brazil eased past Serbia 2-0 in their opening group stage match in Qatar 2022 on Thursday night. After the game, Neymar shed tears of sadness and regret on the bench. Neymar’s ankle is understood to be swollen and bruised due to the sprain.

On Friday local time, the Brazilian team conducted further inspections on Neymar’s injury. According to GOAL, a person close to the player revealed that Neymar still has the possibility of returning to play in this World Cup.

It is currently certain that Neymar will not play in the Brazil-Switzerland match. On December 2, he may participate in the match between Brazil and Cameroon, which depends not only on his recovery from injury, but also on the points of the Brazilian team. If the Brazilian team advances to the knockout rounds, the probability of the 30-year-old Neymar’s return will be greatly increased.

After Thursday’s match, Brazil coach Tite said he was confident Neymar would be fit for the rest of the World Cup, but the team’s doctor was less optimistic. In any case, at present, Tite’s judgment is likely to come true.

