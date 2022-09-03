The reigning champions have everything to repeat, even if the post-Super Bowl hangover is always a danger. The 49ers in Lance’s inexperienced hands. Arizona can hope for the playoffs, Seattle starts from scratch

Tough division, from door to door, as to the bumper cars of ancient memories. The NFC West last season sent three teams to the playoffs: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco and Arizona, reserved the exclusive rights of the conference final, Rams against 49ers, and above all took the Super Bowl, won by the franchise of the city ​​of angels. The Rams aim for an encore, the 49ers to dethrone them, the Cardinals to play the role of the third inconveniences. Ah, then there’s Seattle. Rebuilds, year I post Wilson. It will be a Via Crucis …

L.A. Rams — The Super Bowl hangover is never easy to get rid of, but on paper, the champions have the credentials to repeat themselves. In attack Allen Robinson has replaced Robert Woods, in defense Bobby Wagner is a reinforcement that guarantees experience and leadership. Then there are always Matt Stafford and Cooper Kupp on one side of the pitch and Aaron Donald on the other to guarantee quality. If you really want to look for some flaw, well, the withdrawal of the left tackle Andrew Withworth could weigh in the unison functioning of the offensive line. Odell Beckham and Von Miller may have been bulky stars, but certainly also decisive for the triumph of 2022. They are the past now.

san francisco 49ers — See also Rachele Mori's golden hammer for the first Italian victory Injuries have been the big enemy of the 49ers in the recent past. Racing and defense, physical and mental toughness, the signs of recognition of the team of coach Kyle Shanahan. There are many point guards on both sides of the pitch. Deebo Samuel has renewed his contract, he will be able to receive and run with more serenity, the tight end George Kittle is in debt to good luck: he only asks to be able to play healthy for an entire season. In defense Nick Bosa is a nightmare for any quarterback. And the fate of San Francisco will depend on Trey Lance, promoted to owner. Great potential, dynamic, more explosive than Jimmy Garoppolo, who overthrows and will now be his reserve, but also more inexperienced and at risk of red pen mistakes. He will have to demonstrate maturity and coldness. If he succeeds, there will be no more forbidden dreams in the Bay.

arizona cardinals — Kyler Murray was showered with money, to put it like “Jerry Maguire”. Is it all worth it? Mah … More impact highlights than consistency. Small for its position, it alternates prowess with gullibility, frenetic, more unpredictable than an espresso requested outside Italy. But he’s only 25 years old. His best target, DeAndre Hopkins, is suspended for the first 6 games of the 17 scheduled. The Cards started 7-0 last season, this time the calendar will be too complicated to repeat that sprint start, also because Chandler Jones’ sacks will be missing in defense. Coach Kingsbury is more smoke than roast, like his quarterback, but he’s talented enough to grab the playoffs from the back door, but not to get on, then. See also Football on TV: Saturday with Toro and Juve

seattle seahawks — Coming up at the start of the season with Geno Smith, the owner, behind the center, is no small gamble. What a waste is it to show Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf without having a quarterback capable of triggering them? Farewell to Russell Wilson opens a new era in Seattle. Coach Carroll tries to rebuild: the team is modernized, with safety of excellence as in the glory days, now it is Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, but it is not enough to hope for the playoffs, with this competition.

