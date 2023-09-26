NFL, Taylor Swift fan in the stands for the Kansas City Chiefs by Travis Kelce – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Taylor Swift was also in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to watch the Chiefs’ huge success against the Chicago Bears in the match valid for the third day of the NFL, the American football championship. The artist was invited by Travis Kelce, player of the reigning champion team, fueling rumors of a possible love story. Swift – on a break from her Eras Tour, which will resume on November 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina – wore the Chiefs uniform and participated in the match as a true fan alongside the tight end’s mother. The artist and Kelce then left the stadium together. (LaPresse)

September 26, 2023

