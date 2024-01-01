Home » NFL: The first seeds of both conferences were defined
by admin
With one week left in the NFL season, the 49ers in the NFC and the Ravens in the AFC have secured their spots in the playoffs. The 49ers clinched the No. 1 seed in the National Conference after defeating the Washington Commanders. With their victory, they will rest in the first week of the playoffs and face the lowest-ranked team in the Divisional Round. Meanwhile, the Ravens claimed the No. 1 seed in the American Conference after beating the Miami Dolphins at home. With a record of 13-3, no other AFC team will be able to surpass them.

In addition to the 49ers and the Ravens, several other teams have secured their spots in the playoffs, including the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC, as well as the Kansas City Chiefs and either the Buffalo Bills or Miami Dolphins in the AFC.

The race for wildcard spots in both conferences is still ongoing, with several teams vying for the remaining spots in the postseason. As the regular season comes to a close, all eyes will be on Week 18 to see how the playoff picture continues to unfold.

