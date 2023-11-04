Christian Vieri said that Daniele Adani, Antonio Cassano and Nicola Ventola will no longer be part of Bobo TV, the format that all four hosted

Former footballer Christian Vieri has announced that Daniele Adani, Antonio Cassano and Nicola Ventola, also former footballers, will no longer be part of BoboTV, a live video entertainment format born in 2021 and which has become extremely famous in recent years for its informal and fun to talk about football. Vieri said it during Friday evening’s broadcast: “I wanted to let you know that from tonight only I will be at BoboTV,” he said, thanking his three colleagues. At the moment the reason why the three former footballers left the program is unclear: on social networks some have said that it could actually be a joke.

BoboTV is broadcast on the streaming platform Twitch and its contents are often widely disseminated on social networks. It has become very popular for the way in which the four hosts talk about football and make their interviewees talk: in a direct and much more spontaneous way than we are used to listening to comments on football in traditional television broadcasts, in press conferences or in interviews post-game. Often the interviewees are very well-known and very important people, such as Pep Guardiola, Roberto Mancini and Gigi Buffon, just to name a few. In recent times, however, the video formats have expanded, and include some programs not hosted by the four former footballers.

– Read also: BoboTV and its football story

Share this: Facebook

X

