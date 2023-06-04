NHL | Babcock is returning to the NHL after four years, he will coach Columbus

The last time Babcock led Toronto, which dismissed him in November 2019. At the end of June, the Canadian coach’s eight-year contract with the Maple Leafs will expire.

Babcock is the only coach in the so-called Triple Gold Club. He won the Stanley Cup with Detroit in 2008, led the Canadian national team to gold in the 2004 World Championship and the 2010 and 2014 Olympic Games. In addition, he was in the Stanley Cup finals in 2003 with Anaheim and in 2009 with Detroit.