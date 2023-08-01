RAJNOCH’S GLOSSARY: Pilsen is begging for trouble, Bohemka met reality, I expect more from Sparta

I didn’t like Sparta’s performance in Zlín, they played well for fifteen minutes, then Zlín didn’t let them have a chance. It is a cruel loss for the home team, I can understand their disappointment, because they deserved to score points against the champions. Sparta made three points, but it is certainly a warning towards Europe and the performance should look different from their side.

Slavia lost in Budějovice in the spring, and generally did not manage away matches. But this time it was different in her performance. To calm down, she needed to score the second goal when Dynamo equalized, so she didn’t play well for a while. But otherwise she deservedly won. I really liked Mojmír Chytil, who came on as a substitute and actually decided the match. He is a player who approaches everything with humility. His loan spell in Pardubice helped him a lot in the past, he has the right head. We’ll see when he asks for the starting line-up. For now, Václav Jurečka is starting, who is probably not in ideal shape yet, but that is only a matter of time.

Although Dynamo conceded four goals against Slovácko and now three against Slavia, they were still impressed by the work of coaches Nikla and Zápotoční. He forces the boys to play football with modern elements and they are definitely moving forward. I believe that it will come back to everyone at Dynamo in the future, they are set up correctly. Of course, it would also require some point reward.

Speaking of the younger coaches, I have to mention the contribution of Marko Kulič. You could see how the Boleslav team was going after him. The result was contested even in the 10th at 0:2 and Boleslav almost won the match. Mára can bring the team down, she gives the boys passion, there is a great group. He is able to transfer to the team the spirit of our exceptional party when the European Cups were played in Boleslav.

Liberec, on the other hand, was caught by Csaplár’s trap, and he was swayed a little by the development. This match showed how football can be beautiful and cruel. Kostka scored the Goal of the Year a week ago, now he may have received an unnecessary red card for some. He looks like a badass, but I know him, he’s a great guy by nature, who gives 100 percent to everything.

Photo: Josef Vostárek, CTK

Mladá Boleslav football coach Marek Kulič.

I am glad that my words about the dark horse of the league can be Teplice, where the trio Frťala, Rezek, Prášil are doing a great job. They confirmed it on Bohemka, which was waiting for a clash with reality, when after years it slipped into the European Cup. It’s not just about the match itself, but she had a demanding schedule, there was travel, she had to travel a huge distance. It is a beautiful experience for the kangaroos, whole generations have been waiting for it, but they will probably sober up.

After a great and successful preparation, Pilsen is looking for a real upset. She had a lot of chances against Drita, but it didn’t work out and it started to grind. It continued against Hradec, which was spicy for coach Koubek, who actually taught Hradec football, which led them to a point gain in Pilsen. Plzeň now has only one task, they have to manage the revenge. So far, the bad luck from last season is being carried over to the team.

I will finish with the Baník – Slovácko match. Coach Hapal said after the match that his team performed well, which was worthy of the Baník name. I think he can do more. As much as I like coach Hapal, I felt it was not enough from his team. I wish that opponents are afraid to go to Ostrava’s ground. I still feel like Baník has been missing something since he released the iconic Bazals. There was probably no other option, but the Ostrava team has simply been missing something since then.

In any case, the football program is packed again, on Thursday Pilsen and the Kangaroos play in the European rematch. I believe that Viktorka will be able to do it, and it would be nice if Bohemka also won at Letná, even if it probably won’t be enough to progress. And we can look forward to the next league round, don’t miss it!

